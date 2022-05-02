Eid-el-Fitr: Ojodu council boss felicitates Muslim faithful, urges them to pray for peace

…celebrates Lagos NULGE on May Day

The Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr David Odunmbaku, has congratulated Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadhan fast and urged them to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr celebration to promote peaceful co-existence and continue the show of love.

Odunmbaku, in a statement yesterday signed by his Media Aide, Jumu’ah Abiodun, said: “Muslims should be guided by the spirit of the period of total abstinence, keeping away from vices in all ramifications and imbibing the teachings and pious lifestyles of the Holy Prophet Muhammad as demonstrated in the Holy Qur’an and Hadith.”

The council boss who just concluded daily Iftar with the Muslim faithful in Ojodu urged them to continue to pray for peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters are celebrating the end of the Holy month of Ramadhan, I urge them to imbibe the lessons of the month according to Qur’an and Hadith and continue to pray for peace, unity and stability of Nigeria,” Odunmbaku said.

He urged Muslims in the country to be security conscious while celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Fitr in the face of insecurity in the country. In the spirit of the celebration, the council boss also sent a message of solidarity to the Nigeria Union of Local Government Workers (NULGE), Ojodu Chapter and their counterparts across Lagos urging them to strengthen the unbeatable spirit and strength that have pushed the state to greatness.

The council chair applauded the local government workers for the support and cordial working relationship they have accorded his administration since he assumed office.

Odunmbaku also reiterated the administration’s commitment to the welfare of the workers and assured that their welfare will always be given priority at all times.

“As we join our counterparts across the state and other parts of the world, I celebrate your dedication and cooperation to service. I want to remind you that the reward for good work is more work, happy workers’ day to us all,” he said.

