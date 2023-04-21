Eid-el-Fitr: PDP, LP Felicitate With Muslims

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have sent messages of felicitations to Nigeria Muslims as they join other Muslim faithful around the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitri.

In separate messages, the parties urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray and work toward the entrenchment of justice, equity, fairness, and good governance in the country.

PDP in the message by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba noted that the holy Ramadan offers the nation the opportunity for “introspection, especially on issues of the fear of God, integrity, accountability, adherence to set rules and constitutional order as well as the respect for the rights, personal freedom and will of the citizens in a democratic setting.”

The party called on Nigerians, especially the leaders, to reflect on the essence of Ramadan and use the occasion “to reawaken the virtues of selflessness, honesty, self-restraint, fair-mindedness, mutual respect, forgiveness, love and compassion for one another without regard to ethnic, sectional, religious or partisan considerations.”

According to the PDP, this is the only way to achieve the much-desired politically stable and economically viable nation.

The party expressed sadness that at a time such as this, Nigerians are still under siege by terrorists, and are subjected to misery, anguish, abject poverty, and excruciating economic hardship, and blamed this on bad leadership witnessed in the country in the last eight years.

“It is more saddening that efforts by Nigerians to instill a purposeful, honest and responsible leadership are being sabotaged by oppressive forces desperate to impose themselves against the will of the people,” the statement regretted.

PDP expressed the hope that “with fervent prayers to God and determination of the citizens, our nation will triumph in the collective quest to entrench a God-fearing leadership that is derived from the free will of the people as expressed at the polls.”

On its part, the LP in the message by acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, urged the Muslims to use the period Eid-el-Fitr celebration to lift the nation before Allah and pray for forgiveness.

“Ramadan affords the nation the good opportunity to sit and reflect on the goodness of Allah upon this nation, particularly how we have remained as one in spite of so many challenges that have threatened the unity of this country.

“It is only by the mercies of the Supreme One that this nation is still not balkanised,” the statement added.

The party noted that God had wanted the nation to use the opportunity of the 2023 general elections, to rewrite her history and enthrone a leadership where truth, equity, and justice would reign, but regretted that they thwarted the will of the people by those who do not mean well for the country.

LP is optimistic that Nigeria will rise again and take its place in the comity of nations, adding that this could only come through prayers.