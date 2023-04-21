Eid-el-Fitri: CAN Urge Muslims To Reflect On Lessons Of Ramadan

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has admonished the Muslim faithful to make good use of the opportunity presented by the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations to reflect the need to love one another and promote mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a message to congratulate Muslim Ummah on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast on Friday in Abuja, noted that both Christians and Muslims must work towards promoting inclusivity, building a more tolerant and egalitarian society.

He said: “Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society.

“As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us which are love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

” As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and the prosperity of all our people.”