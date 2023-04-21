News

Eid-el-Fitri: CAN Urge Muslims To Reflect On Lessons Of Ramadan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has admonished the Muslim faithful to make good use of the opportunity presented by the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations to reflect the need to love one another and promote mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a message to congratulate Muslim Ummah on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast on Friday in Abuja, noted that both Christians and Muslims must work towards promoting inclusivity, building a more tolerant and egalitarian society.

He said: “Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society.

“As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us which are love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

” As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and the prosperity of all our people.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

2023: Akpabio best man for the job – North-South Coalition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Youths in the country on Monday pronounced the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as ‘the right man for the presidential job in 2023.’ They also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Akpabio the opportunity to tackle the Niger Delta problem. “Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man of courage and faith. He is […]
News

Niger sacks doctor, 5 accountants, 748 workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government yesterday said that it has sacked a medical doctor, five accountants and seven hundred and fortyeight civil servants, following fraudulent acts and violation of extant rules. This was as the government said a total of five thousand, two hundred and fifty-eight (5,258) civil servants had been retired in the past three years. […]
News

S’East security officers, non- indigenes’ killings bad, unwelcome –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings of security officers and non indigenes in the South-east by terrorists as bad and unwelcome. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Saturday, the President reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks promising all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to […]

Leave a Comment