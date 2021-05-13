News

Eid-el-Fitri: Caution extremists giving Islam bad name, CAN begs NSCIA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…pledges to genuinely promote religious tolerance, peace, unity

As Muslim faithful celebrate the successful end of this year’s Ramadan, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), to caution Islamic extremists promoting and engaging in acts if insurgency and terrorism, to desist from giving Islam a bad name.

In a message congratulating leadership of the NSCIA and all Muslim faithful in the country, CAN through its General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, prayed that the aftermath of the just concluded Ramadan would usher in peace and unity into the country.

The message reads in part: “We are not unaware that your fasting was in obedience to the divine directive: ‘O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous’ — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183. May God answer all your godly prayers offered throughout the month.

“We appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advice and caution the extremists who are not well grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam. It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

“We recognise and appreciate the ‘efforts’ that are being made by the Police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations. May God put His fears into the hearts of our leaders to promptly do what is right, justly, and godly.

“We also pray that those who have compromised and are compromising the security in the country will have a change of mind and those who refused to change will be exposed and sanctioned by the Almighty God Himself.

“CAN will not relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in our country in collaboration with NSCIA genuinely. We remain partners in peace making. Let us continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.”

