Eid El Fitri: Fintiri Urges Muslims To Ilmbibe Ramadan Lessons

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has admonished the Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, discipline, and love learned during the period of Ramadan beyond this period.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to newsmen to congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

The Governor urged them to continue to pray for peace, love, and stability in the nation.

According to him, “I urge you to continue to pray for peace, love, and stability of the nation”.

The Governor called on Nigerians not to allow religion to interrupt the growth and progress of the country, but to stand up for the promotion of the dignity of human lives as well as mutual respect for one another’s faith.

“Don’t allow religion to come in between growth and progress of the country, but stand up for the promotion of the dignity of humanity, as well as mutual respect for each other’s faith”.

Fintiri charged religious leaders to continue to preach to their followers the true ideals of their faith.

He further called on Muslims to also use the celebration to reflect on those virtues that will make Nigeria a great country.

“As we celebrate Sallah, I urge you to reflect on those virtues, that will make Nigeria a better country for all and the future generation,” he said.

The Governor reiterated the determination of his administration to deliver a democracy dividend and called for cooperation from all citizens of the State to enable the government to succeed, especially in the ongoing peace process.

He promised to carry along all despite political differences, noting that “I am Governor to all and would ensure no community or persons are left behind in our transformation agenda”.