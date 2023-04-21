News

Eid El Fitri: Fintiri Urges Muslims To Ilmbibe Ramadan Lessons

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has admonished the Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, discipline, and love learned during the period of Ramadan beyond this period.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, and made available to newsmen to congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

The Governor urged them to continue to pray for peace, love, and stability in the nation.

According to him, “I urge you to continue to pray for peace, love, and stability of the nation”.

The Governor called on Nigerians not to allow religion to interrupt the growth and progress of the country, but to stand up for the promotion of the dignity of human lives as well as mutual respect for one another’s faith.

“Don’t allow religion to come in between growth and progress of the country, but stand up for the promotion of the dignity of humanity, as well as mutual respect for each other’s faith”.

Fintiri charged religious leaders to continue to preach to their followers the true ideals of their faith.

He further called on Muslims to also use the celebration to reflect on those virtues that will make Nigeria a great country.

“As we celebrate Sallah, I urge you to reflect on those virtues, that will make Nigeria a better country for all and the future generation,” he said.

The Governor reiterated the determination of his administration to deliver a democracy dividend and called for cooperation from all citizens of the State to enable the government to succeed, especially in the ongoing peace process.

He promised to carry along all despite political differences, noting that “I am Governor to all and would ensure no community or persons are left behind in our transformation agenda”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos raises alarm over possible 3rd wave from Brazil, Turkey, India

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Appolonia Adeyemi

    The Lagos State government has raised the alarm over the possible third wave of COVID- 19 pandemic in Lagos arising from importation of new strains from inbound travellers, especially in countries like India, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Qatar, Peru and Uruguay being currently ravaged by a vicious third or fourth wave.   The government […]
News

NCDC confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The daily figure of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria dropped to its lowest in five days with 325 new samples confirmed positive in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for August 15. Before Saturday, the last time Nigeria confirmed […]
News

Seek God’s mercy, be your brothers’ keepers, Cleric urges Christians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pastor Osaretin Adonri of the RCCG Spring forth Zonal Headquarters, Lugbe Abuja has urged Christians to always turn to God for divine intervention in all situations.   Adorin made the call on Saturday during the church’s monthly prayer session, tagged: “Elisha Hour of prayer” with the theme: ‘Zerubabbel Anointing’. Zerubbabel was a governor of Judea […]

Leave a Comment