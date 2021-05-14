Eid-el-Fitri: Leaders task Nigerians on unity, peaceful co-existence

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, and other leaders have called on Nigerians to remain united and co-exist peacefully irrespective of ethnic, religious, and political differences, adding that such virtues were needed in weathering the storm of insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the country. Aside from adopting virtues of unity and peaceful coexistence, the political leaders also urged the citizens to join forces in offering more prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the growing challenge of insecurity in the country.

Sanwo-Olu while felicitating with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks end of the month-long Ramadan fasting and prayers, urged Muslims in Lagos State and across the country to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence. The governor said that the occasion was very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

“Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria happy Eidel- fitri. For the Muslims, today’s celebration is very unique. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after thirty days of fasting, prayers, and other religious acts. “Ramadan was a period that you denied yourselves the worldly pleasures, turned to your creator for total cleansing, and upheld other religious values.

Such values are reaffirmation of your duty to serve one another, helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude to Allah, showing compassion and generosity among other good deeds that guide your faith,” the governor said.

On his part, Oyetola, urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims not to forget the significance and lessons of the just- concluded month of Ramadan, adding that it was important Nigerians celebrate in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and reach out to the less privileged in the society to make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival. Oyetola said, “The occasion of Eid-el-Fitri provides a great opportunity for families and friends to come together, pray, share meals and gifts. I urge us all to engage in all of these cheerfully and in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

“And as we do these, let’s not forget the less privileged in society. We should reach out to them and make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival. “As we celebrate today, we must not forget the significance and lessons of Ramadan. Let’s continue to uphold the virtues of the Holy month.

I implore Muslims and non-Muslims in Osun to take advantage of today’s celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, progress, and development of our State and country at large. “Let me also use this opportunity to once again appreciate you all for your support and prayers for our administration, and appeal for more support and understanding as we continue to strive to fulfill our administration’s promises and make Osun better than we met it.”

Also, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, appealed to Nigerians to see the country’s current challenges as an opportunity to further unite them, saying such was a sure way to national progress. Obasa expressed belief that the security and economic challenges Nigeria is faced with at the moment are a phase from which the country would come out stronger. He also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently act on the requests recently made by the Southern Governors Forum as a way to curb rising insecurity in the country.

According to the former chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, “President Buhari should not only give a thought to the requests made by the governors, he should also implement them for the country to move forward. Appealing to the citizens of the country not to lose faith and hope, the speaker said: “This year’s Ramadan afforded many of us the opportunity to pray for the country. It is obvious that the country has some challenges.

“However, the challenges should not be left to the government alone. Every citizen of Nigeria is important and must play that positive role that would ultimately move the country from where it is now to where we want it to be. “We are a religious set of people and the religions practiced in the country teach us to live in love and peace with one another as well as be our neighbors’ brothers and sisters. More than ever, we have the responsibility to make the country habitable, devoid of criminal elements, and we must be resolute on this.”

