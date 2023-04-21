Eid-el-Fitri: We Must Prioritize Citizens’ Welfare – Uba Sani

The Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has assured the people of the state that among other things, his administration will prioritize preserving democracy and the welfare of the people.

Speaking in his Eid-el-Fitri address on Friday, Sani said with the spiritual and physical renewal following one month of the Ramadan fast, Nigerians were now well-equipped to face new challenges and take advantage of new opportunities for both individual and societal advancement.

He thanked the Almighty Allah for the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast and the beginning of the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, he prayed for Allah’s wisdom and fortitude to face any problems that lay ahead.

“As we look to the future with hope, we pray for Allah’s guidance. May He give us the courage to face whatever may come our way. May He bring our people together to work for the common good.

“May forgiveness, love, patience, goodness, kindness, compassion, and mercy be our watchwords,” he prayed.

He noted that leaders must prioritize the welfare and security of the citizens and put in place and effectively implement policies and programs that will raise the quality of life of the people and make them secure in their communities.

“If we fail to rise to our responsibilities, democracy will cease to make meaning to our people. It is by making our people happy and secures that we can sustain and deepen this democracy,” he warned.

Looking forward to his inauguration as the democratically elected Governor of Kaduna State on May 29, 2023, Uba Sani said they are assembling a formidable team of technocrats and politicians to hit the ground running.

“We are keen to build on the good foundation laid by my leader and mentor, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. We shall further raise the bar of governance and make Kaduna State the model of development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria,” he said.