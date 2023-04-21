News

Eid-el-Fitri: Youth Organisation Preaches Peace, Harmonious Co-Existence

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State Chapter has congratulated Muslim ummah in the state on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The youth organisation in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Osun State, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi rejoiced with the Muslim faithful on this year’s eid-el-Fitri celebration.

According to NYCN, there was a need for all believers especially youths in the state to reflect on the morals, sacrifice, love, and harmony the holy of Ramadan teaches.

“Happy Celebration of Eid Fitr to our Muslim brothers and Sisters in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.

“As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid el-Fitr, I would like to extend my warmest Eid Mubarak greetings to you and your loved ones.

“May the blessings of Allah be showered upon you and your family, and may this auspicious day bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity.

“Eid el-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, and forgiveness. It is a time to remember the less fortunate and to share our blessings with them.

“Let us take this opportunity to strengthen our bonds as youths and to spread love and kindness to all.

“May this Eid be a time of renewed faith and hope, and may it bring you closer to Allah, May all your prayers and good deeds be accepted, and may you be rewarded abundantly in this life and the hereafter. Ameen

Happy Celebration!”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Bauchi govt partners with UK-based firm

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has disclosed the readiness of the state to partner with a Uk-based firm, ALFhed in exploring various business opportunities in the state. This followed his interaction with the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Fuad during his visit to the governor in Bauchi. Welcoming the CEO […]
News

SERAP To INEC: Investigate govs, deputies over election violence

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has been charged to urgently seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences including bribery against any state governors and their deputies during the just concluded general elections. The charge came from a Lagos-based […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: How Buhari can check banditry, kidnapping, insurgency

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Baba Negedu Kaduna Zamfara State

ACF hails Matawalle for exposing operatives assisting bandits   Governor Bello Matawalle has explained that the only way President Muhammadu Buhari can address the nation’s security challenges, especially banditry, kidnapping and insurgency is for him to flush out criminal elements within the security forces.   He also maintained that no security officer was high and […]

Leave a Comment