Eid-el-Fitri: Youth Organisation Preaches Peace, Harmonious Co-Existence

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State Chapter has congratulated Muslim ummah in the state on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The youth organisation in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Osun State, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi rejoiced with the Muslim faithful on this year’s eid-el-Fitri celebration.

According to NYCN, there was a need for all believers especially youths in the state to reflect on the morals, sacrifice, love, and harmony the holy of Ramadan teaches.

“Happy Celebration of Eid Fitr to our Muslim brothers and Sisters in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.

“As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid el-Fitr, I would like to extend my warmest Eid Mubarak greetings to you and your loved ones.

“May the blessings of Allah be showered upon you and your family, and may this auspicious day bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity.

“Eid el-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, and forgiveness. It is a time to remember the less fortunate and to share our blessings with them.

“Let us take this opportunity to strengthen our bonds as youths and to spread love and kindness to all.

“May this Eid be a time of renewed faith and hope, and may it bring you closer to Allah, May all your prayers and good deeds be accepted, and may you be rewarded abundantly in this life and the hereafter. Ameen

Happy Celebration!”