Eid-el-Ftr: Kano NUJ Urges Elected Leaders To Address Nation’s Challenges

As Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Ftr today, the Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has urged elected leaders

to put the country first in their efforts to articulate programmes that will address the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

This is contained in the union’s Sallah message signed by its Chairman, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim, and its Secretary, Malam Abba Murtala, and issued to newsmen in Kano today.

“While urging people to continue to support democratic values, the NUJ calls on elected leaders to put the country first as they come up with people-oriented programmes that will address the nation’s economic, social, and political challenges,” the union said.

The council felicitates with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Ftr and
calls on them to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan which include love, sacrifice, peace, and brotherhood as the country ushers in a new democratic dispensation.

The union also felicitates with the in-coming and out-going administrations in the
state on the Sallah occasion, and urged media practitioners to strictly adhere to their professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.

The council appreciates the role of journalists, Security Agencies, INEC civil society organisations, the electorate, and other stakeholders in the just-concluded elections in the state and the country at large.

The union then stressed the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

It prayed for a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration and a prosperous rainy season.

