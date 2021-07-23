Eid-el-Kabir: ALGON preaches unity, peaceful coexistence

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has preached unity, peaceful coexistence among citizens in its goodwill message to Muslims as they marked the Eidel- Kabir celebrations. Mr Kolade Alabi, ALGON national president, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Solomon Onah, urged Muslims throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of peace and unity to advance the country’s economy. “We call on Muslims throughout the country and beyond to use this year’s celebration of Eid-El-Kabir to reflect on the virtues of peace and security for the development of the country.

“Prophet Muhammad was a peace-loving father, which was amplified from the festival He instituted through the agency of Prophet Ibrahim and Ismail (upon them be peace and blessings of Allah) was made manifest.” Alabi said that while many lessons were drawn on this celebration, it was important for both Muslims and Christians continued to reflect on peace and security which were irreducible prerequisites for the country’s posterity.

“No doubt the family established by Prophet Ibrahim was a family of faith, piety and perseverance. In other words, every action of theirs, while they were on earth, was destined to be a signifier,” he added. According to him, the Eid has always been an exciting reminder that has without hesitation, encouraged Man to carry out the divine responsibilities without prevarication as Allah always intervenes to turn situations of hopelessness into that of hope and happiness. He said that Eid el-Kabir signified a strong religious duty which encouraged the human consciousness to put in practice, unfettered adherence to signs and good consequences of faith with constant reminders to walk with the creator in delivering service to mankind. The ALGON president said the association was strong of the view that the grassroots should always remain at the heart of the leaders to guarantee a better life, peace, security and welfare of all.

