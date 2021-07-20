Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku, Tinubu, Secondus, govs seek unity, tolerance

…Obanikoro, Lagos Speaker urge end to violence

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, have called for unity and progress in the country as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Also, governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), in their separate messages yesterday, they called for tolerance and sacrifice.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa;Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal; and former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro, urged Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peaceful coexistence.

Atiku said: “The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and tolerance.

“These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust.”

Secondus, who decried the sorry state of the country in his message by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, advised Nigerian Muslims to use the period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for his prompt intervention and mercy.

Similarly, Tinubu, who condemned violence in the country, urged Nigerians not to forget the poor and vulnerable. On his part, Sanwo-Olu said through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Muslims must celebrate with caution and be wary of the COVID-19 pan demic.

However, Buni, who doubles as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, said: “This occasion teaches love, sacrifice, honesty, generosity and above all, the fear of God.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on Nigerians to use the celebration to pray to Allah to save the country from COVID-19, insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.

Speaking also, Fayemi said in a statement by his CPS, Yinka Oyebode, urged Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths to always emulate this level of obedience to a higher authority in their daily activities.

Fintiri said in a statement by his CPS, Humwashi Wonosika, “Eid-El-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with one another.

The significance of the celebration is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance.”

Ortom said Eid-el-Kabir offers Muslims the opportunity to exemplify the virtues of piety, honesty, charity and generosity, according to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Reacting, Obaseki told Muslims to use the period to deepen their relationship with Allah and pray for unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

Abiodun, in the statement, by his CPS, Kunle Somorin, said the festival should be used to further foster unity and spread love in the state, and Nigeria.

In view of the ongoing security breaches across the country, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, has ordered surveillance and patrols across the state to forestall any eventuality during and after Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said Alhaji had since deployed officers in all parts of the state.

The CP enjoined citizens to celebrate without any fear or apprehension, noting that the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Operational Commanders and their supervisory Area Commanders had been directed to ensure security during and after the festival.

In the same vein, the Adamawa State Government has suspended paying of Eid-el-Kabir homage to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. A statement issued by the Chief of Staff Government House, Yola, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, said all Sallah prayers could be held on Eid grounds and community mosques in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks and observing physical distancing.

According to the statement, the measure was taking to further curb the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State has deployed 1,857 personnel to provide security before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir.

The state’s Commandant of the corps, Hammed Abodunrin, said the officers would work with other security to curb insecurity in the state.

