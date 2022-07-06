News

Eid-El-Kabir: Bag your wastes properly, LAWMA warns

As Lagos residents get set for the Eid- El-Kabir festival, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has appealed for proper bagging of wastes for easy evacuation. The agency also reassured residents of firm commitment to a clean environment despite the challenge of diesel scarcity, while also appealing to them to bag and containerise their waste. The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, stated this while speaking on the readiness of the agency to manage waste generation across the state, added that efforts were being intensified, to clear any backlog of refuse, and to stop acts of indiscriminate waste disposal around the city.

He said: “We have redoubled our efforts, working round the clock to ensure that we evacuate all waste anywhere around the city. Although the scarcity and high cost of diesel has been a major challenge, as all service providers’ trucks run on diesel, nonetheless, we are doing the needful and leaving no stone unturned, to maintain a clean environment and prevent health hazard to the people” “Over preceding months, we have rolled out advocacy and media sensitisation campaigns, to inform and educate residents on the importance of environmental cleanliness, particularly the act of waste containerisation. We have also supported efforts of PSP operators, by providing backup services in areas that experienced service gaps, with the overall aim of eradicating black spots across the metropolis.”

 

Our Reporters

