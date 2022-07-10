Eid el Kabir: El-Rufai urges hope to face difficult times

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and called on the people to keep hope alive in tackling the difficult situation in the country. In his Sallah message signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, the governor congratulated pilgrims from the state for the opportunity to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019. He said: “It is my great honour and privilege to salute the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. The festival of sacrifice is a celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) absolute faith in the Almighty Allah, a tradition that the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continued with, which is being observed annually by Muslims worldwide as an act of worship. “As we confront our challenges and difficulties, we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives.

“In these difficult times, let us be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together we can make things better. Let us embrace the lesson of sacrifice and uphold peace and goodwill towards all. “We congratulate the pilgrims from the state, who are able to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019. We wish them a safe return home.”

