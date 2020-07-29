Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Thursday, Friday public holiday

As part of activities to ensure a hitch-free celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Government has declaredtomorrow,

Thursday, July 30, and Friday 31, as public holiday. Thedeclarationwasmade by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, calledonMuslim faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, the faithful were further enjoined to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability in the country.

This was “especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic.”

While assuring of President Muhammadu Buhariadministration’s commitment to tackling the coronavirus pandemic with the cooperation of Nigerians, the statement added that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potentials of the country.

This was as it reiterated the administration’s determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, would be protected and guaranteed in line constitutional provisions

