Eid-el-Kabir: Gbajabiamila sues for prayers, unity among Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for prayers and unity of purpose among Nigerians at this period of Eid-el-Kabir.

He said as people that believe and worship God, Nigerians, especially Muslims, should use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray for their leaders to be able to find solutions to our problems.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi, said Nigerians must remain united and steadfast at all times to be able to face the challenges confronting the country.

He called on Muslims to imbibe the habit of sacrifice and love for one another as characterized by the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). The Speaker said there is more that unites us as a people, hence the need for togetherness and peaceful coexistence.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to conduct themselves in a patriotic manner as “We have no other country we can call our own than Nigeria. “I congratulate my Muslim compatriots for marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. This is a time for us to be more united as a people,” he said.

