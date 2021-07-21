EId- el-Kabir: IBB, Abdulsalami, Sani Bello, Aliyu pray for peace, end to insecurity

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians to continue in prayers against Insecurity that has bedevilled the country, saying “it will soon be a thing of he past”. Babangida said when Governor Sani Bello led a government delegate to pay him a Sallah homage at his uphill minna that Nigeria needs peace and stability.

He further appealed to Muslim Ummahs to pray for Nigeria leaders and for the economy of the country. Also, shortly after observing the two rakaats prayers for Eid el Kabir held at the Minna Eid prayer ground, former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar appealed to miscreants to have a rethink and repent for peace and stability to reign supreme in Nigeria. The former Head of State prayed Allah to touch their hearts to denounce banditry kidnapping, cattle rustling and all forms of criminal activities. He however congratulated Muslim ummah and Nigerians for witnessing this period and advised them to continue to remain peaceful and orderly as well as to assist one another.

In his remarks, the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello stressed the need for Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious differences to vehemently pray for security agencies and for the wisdom to overcome the current security challenges bedeviling the country.

He further appealed to Nigerllites to provide security agencies with genuine security information also expressed confidence that Niger state and Nigeria will overcome the current security woes. Former Niger state Governor Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu in his message, advised Nigerians to support and collaborate with government and security agencies to achieve maximum result. He implored leaders at all level to come up with deliberate policy targeted at reducing the current hardship militating against smooth operation of many Nigerians. The Chief Imam Minna central mosque Malam Ibrahim Isa Fari who led the two Eids prayer also proceeded with slaughtering of his ram that pave way for other Muslim faithfuls to follow suit.

