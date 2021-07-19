Eid-el Kabir: IGP orders increased police presence nationwide

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered increased police presence in response to any possible security breach during Eid-el Kabir.

Accordingly, he directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to ensure that no security breach occurred in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

The CPs are expected to deploy both personnel and assets to maintain peace before, during and after the celebration. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said in a statement yesterday police officers to be deployed had been warned against violating the fundamental rights of citizens in the course of their duties.

Mba said: “The IGP particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration.

They are to, amongst other things, to deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.

“The IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

“The IGP, while congratulating the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir, reiterated that the force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security order in parts of the country,

protecting life and property, and denying space for crimes and criminality to thrive in and around the country.”

