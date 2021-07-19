News Top Stories

Eid-el Kabir: IGP orders increased police presence nationwide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered increased police presence in response to any possible security breach during Eid-el Kabir.

 

Accordingly, he directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to ensure that no security breach occurred in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

 

The CPs are expected to deploy both personnel and assets to maintain peace before, during and after the celebration. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said in a statement yesterday police officers to be deployed had been warned against violating the fundamental rights of citizens in the course of their duties.

 

Mba said: “The IGP particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration.

 

 

They are to, amongst other things, to deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.

 

“The IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

 

“The IGP, while congratulating the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir, reiterated that the force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security order in parts of the country,

 

protecting life and property, and denying space for crimes and criminality to thrive in and around the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Trailer set ablaze after crushing 7 in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

It was a black Saturday in Awka Anambra state capital when a trailer carrying cows lost control at Kwata junction and rammed into a stretch of nine vehicles at the traffic light killing at least seven persons. Apparently angered by the incident some youths and commercial bus operators in the area descend on the trailer […]
News

Buhari transmits 2021 FCT budget to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

President Muhamadu Buhari Thursday transmitted the 2021 statutory budget (Appropriation Bill) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the National Assembly. FCT statutory budget is estimate of income and expenditure for the Territory in its status of one of the states of the federation. President Buhari in a letter addressed to the House and read […]
News Top Stories

Court refuses EFCC’s request for Diezani’s arrest warrant

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday refused to grant the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order for issuance of warrant of arrest against former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that an affidavit evidence to prove that the earlier court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica