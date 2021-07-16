News

Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov approves July salary for civil servant

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of July salary to civil servants in the state. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Muhammed Augie, in Birnin Kebbi.Augie said the invaluable gesture of the governor was to allow civil servants to celebrate the Eid-el- Kabir with ease and joy with their family members. He said: “His excellency, the governor has graciously approved the payment of salaries for state and local government councils today, July 15, 2021. “Already the Ministry of Finance has concluded arrangements to henceforth pay all salaries through the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System window to avoid the delays experienced in using commercial banks. “Every worker shall be credited with his emoluments immediately it is released. His Excellency wishes all workers happy Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.” While thanking the governor for his kind gesture towards ensuring the welfare of civil servants in the state, he also wished the Muslim Umma joyous and peaceful Sallah.

Our Reporters

