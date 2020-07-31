Eid El Kabir: Lawan, Senators enjoin Muslims to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and other Senators have felicitated with the Muslim faithful at this year’s Eid El Kabir, just as they urged the celebrants to observe COVID-19 protocols, to avoid further spread of the pandemic. In his goodwill message, Lawan said that the National Assembly was collaborating with the Executive in responding to the pandemic as it affects the economy and general public system.

He noted that Eid El Kabir, which is Islam’s feast of sacrifice, is very significant to the faith as it reminds the faithful of the imperative of unconditional obedience to Allah. He said: “I heartily felicitate with all Nigerians and in particular the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir.

“Eid El Kabir, Islam’s feast of sacrifice, is very significant to our faith as it reminds us of the imperative of unconditional obedience to Allah, the Most Merciful. “Through total submission to His will, we can confidently confront our challenges as individuals and as a nation, assured that Allah will intervene decisively at the most appropriate moment.

“As people of faith, therefore, let us continue to seek the face of the Almighty in our various national wars, be they against insecurity or the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we strive to make Nigeria a comfortable home for all its citizens. “As we celebrate the feast of sacrifice with worship, I enjoin us to be mindful of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere strictly to the safety protocols prescribed by our public health authorities.” Also, in his goodwill message to Muslims, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, called for celebrations that must necessarily include cautiousness about Covid-19 pandemic, saying that there is hope for humanity to prevail over the disease as well as other challenges that continue to ravage countries across the world.

He said: “Prevailing circumstances may test the faith of many across the world but Nigerian Muslims have continued to demonstrate deep faith as the country moves towards overcoming various obstacles to its development.” A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu urged Muslims to pray for the peace, unity, and security of the nation. This was even as he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to end the killings in the country, warning that Nigeria was fast becoming a killing field.

Like this: Like Loading...