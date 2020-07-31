News

Eid-el-Kabir: Let's celebrate moderately, Sanwo-Olu, Adebule, Ashafa tell Muslims

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the Eidel- Kabir festival, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the occasion of the Eidel- Kabir festival, urging them to celebrate moderately in the wake of the rise in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was even as the former Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule and the former lawmaker representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Ashafa also called on Nigerian Muslims to thank Allah for witnessing this year.

The trio congratulated Muslims in Lagos and advised them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence. Sanwo-Olu, in his Eidel- Kabir message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, advised Nigerians, especially Muslims, to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity and progress of the nation.

He said Eid-el-Adha became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted. Sanwo-Olu therefore urged Lagosians to draw lessons from the prophet’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability of the country. Sanwo-Olu said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind. For the Muslims, today’s celebration is

