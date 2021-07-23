News

Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde pays homage to Olubadan, Aare Musulumi, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that he would in August inaugurate the state Inter-faith Committee to solidify the relationship between adherents of the Islamic and Christian faiths. Makinde, who stated this while paying the traditional Sallah visits to Islamic and political leaders in Ibadan, the state capital; urged those trying to use religion to divide the people to desist from such. According to him, “In Oyo State, all of us have Christians and Muslims in our families,” adding that religion should not be used for divisive tendencies. The leaders visited by the governor included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola; a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, Akhaji Yekini Adeojo and former President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Bayo Oyero. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde, who spoke at the residences of the leaders, as thanking the Almighty for seeing Muslims and residents of Oyo State in general, through the festive celebration.

He sai his visit to the respected leaders was to felicitate with them on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. The governor said: “Let me also use this opportunity, once again, to inform those trying to use religion to divide us in this state, that it is not possible in Oyo State, because all of us have Christians and Muslims in our families.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Israeli ground forces launch attacks on Gaza as fighting worsens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israeli ground forces began launching attacks on Gaza in a widening of hostilities as Israel braced for more internal strife between its Arab and Jewish citizens following Friday prayers. The Israeli military said tank and artillery units on Israel’s side of the border joined with some 160 aircraft to unleash the heaviest barrage of bombardments […]
News

YAF takes anti-seccesion to Ekiti, Ondo, petitions govs

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

As part of their continuous peaceful campaigns against groups agitating for the secession of the South-west and the dismemberment of Nigeria, a coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has stormed Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and Akure, Ondo state capital. The campaign, according to a statement, was to sensitise the people and prominent […]
News

Kwara assets recovery panel holds public hearings

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

  Kwara State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Assets will on Monday commence public hearings for people to testify or offer relevant information on the sale, disposal or unlawful acquisition of properties that belong to the state.   The public hearings, which hold from 10 a.m. daily at the Sharia Court of Appeal in Ilorin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica