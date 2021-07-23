Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde pays homage to Olubadan, Aare Musulumi, others

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that he would in August inaugurate the state Inter-faith Committee to solidify the relationship between adherents of the Islamic and Christian faiths. Makinde, who stated this while paying the traditional Sallah visits to Islamic and political leaders in Ibadan, the state capital; urged those trying to use religion to divide the people to desist from such. According to him, “In Oyo State, all of us have Christians and Muslims in our families,” adding that religion should not be used for divisive tendencies. The leaders visited by the governor included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola; a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, Akhaji Yekini Adeojo and former President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Bayo Oyero. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde, who spoke at the residences of the leaders, as thanking the Almighty for seeing Muslims and residents of Oyo State in general, through the festive celebration.

He sai his visit to the respected leaders was to felicitate with them on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. The governor said: “Let me also use this opportunity, once again, to inform those trying to use religion to divide us in this state, that it is not possible in Oyo State, because all of us have Christians and Muslims in our families.

