News Top Stories

Eid-el-Kabir: Masses going through excruciating experience –Labour

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organised labour, under the aegis of Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on leaders in the country to be selfless and lead by example.

 

In a Sallah message to Muslim faithful, the Congress in a statement signed by the President, Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye and Secretary General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His mercy upon individuals and even as a nation.

 

The statement said in part: “We would like to also use this opportunity to call on the leadership of the country to bear it in mind that the country is in a dire strait and we can only overcome if they (leaders) lead a selfless and exemplary life.

 

“The harsh economy is taking a toll on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us overcome our challenges but we must not forget that certainly we do have a role to play.

 

“The impoverished masses of the country are going through an excruciating experience presently and it behoves the wealthy and the privileged Nigerians to empathise with the needy.

 

“Painfully and regrettably the order of the day has been a flagrant transfer of our commonwealth and loans to foreign banks rather than making it useful for the nation where it is really needed.

 

This is the time for the leadership at all levels to have a rethink and redraw a workable roadmap capable of transforming the economy of the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US arrests ex-Mexican Defence Minister, Cienfuegos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Mexican Defence Minister Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in the US at the request of the Drug Enforcement Agency(DEA). Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he was informed by the US ambassador to Mexico that Cienfuegos – defense chief from 2012-2018 – was detained at Los Angeles airport. “The consul in Los Angeles will […]
News

Alleged certificate forgery: Appeal Court refuses to stop Obaseki’s trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday refused to stop the trial of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over an alleged certificate forgery case before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The three-man panel presided over by Justice Stephen Adah, declined to grant the application for stay of proceedings brought by Obaseki on the […]
Business Top Stories

Zenith Bank named ‘Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Zenith Bank Plc has been named the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria at the World Finance Banking Awards 2021. A statement from the bank said the award, which was announced in the July 2021 edition of the World Finance Magazine, was based on individual banks’ ability to adapt to a continually evolving technological environment while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica