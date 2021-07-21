Eid-el-Kabir: NCDC raises alarm over COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised the alarm over ongoing transmission of COVID- 19 in Nigeria and across the world In a COVID-19 Public Health Advisory it issued for the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir yesterday, the NCDC warned that the Delta variant which is more transmissible than other known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, has been detected in Nigeria.

The NCDC stated that: “This calls for increased adherence to public health and social measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” According to the Agency, the virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread when people gather and do not adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures. Consequently, it stated: “As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, we urge Nigerians to be aware of the high risk of spread of COVID-19 and limit all non-essential domestic and international travel.

“This is especially important for intending travellers from countries with a high number of new COVID-19 cases. If you must travel to Nigeria, please adhere to the self-isolation, testing and other travel-related protocols. “Always wear a facemask that covers your nose and mouth when in public settings or with people outside your household.

