Eid el Kabir offers opportunity to take right decisions NLC tells FG

As Muslim Faithfuls celebrate this year’s Eid el Kabir, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said enjoined those in authority to take advantage of the sacred celebration to take decisions that would alleviate the hardship majority of Nigerians were passing through.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a message on Friday in Abuja to mark the celebration, noted that Eid was an auspicious time to reflect on the virtues of total submission to Allah, give or share with neighbours, sacrifice and other acts of piety, even as it avails an opportunity to reflect not only on personal lives but on the state of the nation.

He said: “It is unfortunate that most of us given responsibilities have not done enough to alleviate the suffering of the masses or improve the quality of their lives.

“Not surprisingly, we continue to record socio-economic hardships and sufferings on a scale never before seen or experienced by the average Nigerian.

“Security challenges ranging from abductions, kidnappings, banditry, secessionist agitation, violent conflicts leading to mass killings and displacements and audacious attacks on military and paramilitary institutions as was recorded in Kuje Prison only a few days ago have become new normal in an increasingly fragile environment.

“Our situation has been compounded by unbridled corruption and greed, degraded infrastructure, massive devaluation of the naira, absence of love, unity, sacrifice and common purpose as well as upheaval/volatilities in the international commodity/energy market exacerbated by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.

“As a result of this, Nigerian workers and people have been pushed to the cliff with skyrocketing energy/food/transportation costs that most can ill-afford.

“Nonetheless, the occasion of Eid el Kabir offers us an opportunity to engage in frank conversations on the need to muster the requisite political will to take the right decisions, make more reasonable sacrifices, re-enact God’s love for us, and obey His commands unconditionally.”

