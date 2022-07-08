News

Eid el Kabir offers opportunity to take right decisions NLC tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

As Muslim Faithfuls celebrate this year’s Eid el Kabir, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said enjoined those in authority to take advantage of the sacred celebration to take decisions that would alleviate the hardship majority of Nigerians were passing through.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a message on Friday in Abuja to mark the celebration, noted that Eid was an auspicious time to reflect on the virtues of total submission to Allah, give or share with neighbours, sacrifice and other acts of piety, even as it avails an opportunity to reflect not only on personal lives but on the state of the nation.

He said: “It is unfortunate that most of us given responsibilities have not done enough to alleviate the suffering of the masses or improve the quality of their lives.

“Not surprisingly, we continue to record socio-economic hardships and sufferings on a scale never before seen or experienced by the average Nigerian.

“Security challenges ranging from abductions, kidnappings, banditry, secessionist agitation, violent conflicts leading to mass killings and displacements and audacious attacks on military and paramilitary institutions as was recorded in Kuje Prison only a few days ago have become new normal in an increasingly fragile environment.

“Our situation has been compounded by unbridled corruption and greed, degraded infrastructure, massive devaluation of the naira, absence of love, unity, sacrifice and common purpose as well as upheaval/volatilities in the international commodity/energy market exacerbated by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.

“As a result of this, Nigerian workers and people have been pushed to the cliff with skyrocketing energy/food/transportation costs that most can ill-afford.

“Nonetheless, the occasion of Eid el Kabir offers us an opportunity to engage in frank conversations on the need to muster the requisite political will to take the right decisions, make more reasonable sacrifices, re-enact God’s love for us, and obey His commands unconditionally.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NPHCDA receives 501,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from France

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Nigeria from the Government of France, through the COVAX facility. The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who received the vaccines on Friday at the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja, noted that France has not only […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: We’re financially credible govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the state is a financially credible government to financial institutions, noting that the state government has never defaulted in terms of repayment and other responsibilities. Sanwo-Olu made the statement on Wednesday when the management of Parallex Bank Limited led by its Managing Director, Olufemi Bakre, paid […]
News

Military destroys suspected terrorists’ anti-aircraft gun station in Sambisa forest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

  The Military has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State on Monday, resulted in the destruction of an Anti-Aircraft gun station operated by suspected terrorist elements.   An Anti-Aircraft gun (AA) has the capacity to attack and sometimes, bring down an aircraft.   It serves as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica