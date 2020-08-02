Metro & Crime

Eid-El-Kabir: Oniru empowers 5,000 residents with food items, others

Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to cushion the negative impact of COVID-19 on the residents and enable them celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal has commenced distribution of food items to 5,000 residents of the kingdom.
New Telegraph learnt that the food distribution initiative tagged: “Ileya Food Drive” and which commenced on Wednesday, was meant to assist the less privileged in the kingdom, particularly those of Oniru Resettlement, Igbosere community, Itirin community, Inupa community, Apapa Eleko, Onijegi and the low-income communities along the Water Corporation Drive axis of the kingdom.
Speaking on the gesture, Oba Lawal said that beyond cushioning the effect of the pandemic on the residents of Iru land, the gesture would  also enable them to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with some of the needed food items.
Oba Lawal, who spoke through his Private Secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, said that the initiative was in line with the teachings of Eid-el-Kabir which enjoins everyone to remember and empower the less privileged. He said that over 5,000 food packs consisting 10kg of rice and other dry foods, groundnut oil and food seasonings were distributed across Iru Kingdom.
Akintoye said: “To help cushion the effects of the pandemic on Iru Land, the Oniru, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, (Abisogun II) has sponsored the distribution of food packs in a seemingly new initiative tagged, ‘Ileya Food Drive’ to celebrate the Eid El Kabir Festival.
“Over 5,000 food packs consisting 10kg of rice and other dry foods, groundnut oil and food seasoning were distributed to some households across Iru Kingdom.”
The visibly elated recipients expressed gratitude to the Oba Lawal for the gesture of love and empathy despite the tough economic circumstances currently experienced across the state and country at large.

