News

Eid-El Kabir: PTF cautions Nigerians against risks associated with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has counseled Nigerians to avoid activities that would allow the spread of the disease as they prepare to celebrate Eid-El Kabir (Sallah).

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the warning in his remarks at the briefing yesterday in Abuja. The PTF Chairman in his remarks noted that the infection of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ugochukwu Onyeama, had shown that e virus would not discriminate and as such the body would consider the possibility of restructuring the mode of delivering some of its activities, relying more on technology to minimize the risks associated with avoidable physical contacts.

Mustapha, who disclosed that members of the PTF were tested immediately the news of Onyeama’s infection became public, said with the world consistently closing ranks in search for a vaccine in a manner designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access as there was hope that the pandemic would soon be controlled globally. He added that PTF and other relevant institutions of government and the private sector working with partners would pursue the path of research vigorously with a view to finding local cure to the pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu to appear in court over N700m fraud July 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others will on Thursday, July 2, 2020 appear before Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court over charges bordering on an alleged N700 million money laundry case filed against them […]
News

Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus President Donald Trump on Friday railed against “angry mobs” that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history. On a day when seven U.S. states […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria can’t develop without infrastructure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no country in the world could develop if it is hampered by severe deficit in infrastructure. His spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said the President made this assertion while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: