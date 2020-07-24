Eid-El Kabir: PTF cautions Nigerians against risks associated with COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has counseled Nigerians to avoid activities that would allow the spread of the disease as they prepare to celebrate Eid-El Kabir (Sallah).

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the warning in his remarks at the briefing yesterday in Abuja. The PTF Chairman in his remarks noted that the infection of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ugochukwu Onyeama, had shown that e virus would not discriminate and as such the body would consider the possibility of restructuring the mode of delivering some of its activities, relying more on technology to minimize the risks associated with avoidable physical contacts.

Mustapha, who disclosed that members of the PTF were tested immediately the news of Onyeama’s infection became public, said with the world consistently closing ranks in search for a vaccine in a manner designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access as there was hope that the pandemic would soon be controlled globally. He added that PTF and other relevant institutions of government and the private sector working with partners would pursue the path of research vigorously with a view to finding local cure to the pandemic.

