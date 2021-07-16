Metro & Crime

Eid-el-Kabir: Rams take over Abuja, no money to buy

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Several streets in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some places in the Abuja city centre have been taken over by desperate rams’ merchants but there are scanty buyers. This was despite warnings from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that rams’ sellers at illegal markets would be arrested and prosecuted. New Telegraph’s check showed that this year’s Eid-el- Kabir may be bleak, following the high cost of the rams in the market. While the merchants were unmindful of the warnings and aggressively scouting for buyers, a few individuals who were at the market, searching for rams could not buy because of the high cost.

Investigation revealed that rams, depending on size, cost between N30,000 and N200,000. It was learnt that many of the rams’ merchants, who flooded the nation’s capital, came all the way from Niger and Chad. The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Mr. Ikharo Attah, had warned that livestock traders, who disregard the warnings, would have their animals confiscated and forfeited.

He said: “We have given them points where they can sell rams so that those who want to buy will do so and sacrifice to Allah in line with the teachings of Islam, but to our utmost shock some people just want to do what they like and they went to Dutse Alhaji, around the Public Service Institute to create a ram market which we sacked in 2019.” On the high cost of rams in the market, a buyer at Kugbo selling point, Mustapha Danladi, said the prices of rams this year were beyond expectations and may make the Sallah celebration bleak. Danladi, who said he bought one ram at N85,000, complained that the prices of rams were too exorbitant that ordinary citizens may not afford the rams.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Why we still practice female genital mutilation, by women

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Some mothers in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday confessed they removed their daughters’ clitorises. Afikpo South is one of the local governments where Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is still in practice. However, the women have adopted a new method to achieve the same aim. The women yesterday said they did this […]
Metro & Crime

Herders invade farms in Ondo community, destroy crops worth millions of naira

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Farmers in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have cried out over the invasion of their farms by herdsmen. The farmers, who had arrived their farms for the day’s farming activities on Thursday, were greeted with vast destruction the herders had perpetrated the previous night with their cows. The incident happened […]
Metro & Crime

Olanipekun laments cult killings in Ekiti, empowers youths, aged with N30m 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti A legal luminary,  Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has condemned the bloody violence that led to the killings of six persons during a cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government of the state last week. Olanipekun, who bemoaned cultism and crime in the country, attributed the cause to youth unemployment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica