Eid-el-Kabir: Rams take over Abuja, no money to buy

Several streets in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some places in the Abuja city centre have been taken over by desperate rams’ merchants but there are scanty buyers. This was despite warnings from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that rams’ sellers at illegal markets would be arrested and prosecuted. New Telegraph’s check showed that this year’s Eid-el- Kabir may be bleak, following the high cost of the rams in the market. While the merchants were unmindful of the warnings and aggressively scouting for buyers, a few individuals who were at the market, searching for rams could not buy because of the high cost.

Investigation revealed that rams, depending on size, cost between N30,000 and N200,000. It was learnt that many of the rams’ merchants, who flooded the nation’s capital, came all the way from Niger and Chad. The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Mr. Ikharo Attah, had warned that livestock traders, who disregard the warnings, would have their animals confiscated and forfeited.

He said: “We have given them points where they can sell rams so that those who want to buy will do so and sacrifice to Allah in line with the teachings of Islam, but to our utmost shock some people just want to do what they like and they went to Dutse Alhaji, around the Public Service Institute to create a ram market which we sacked in 2019.” On the high cost of rams in the market, a buyer at Kugbo selling point, Mustapha Danladi, said the prices of rams this year were beyond expectations and may make the Sallah celebration bleak. Danladi, who said he bought one ram at N85,000, complained that the prices of rams were too exorbitant that ordinary citizens may not afford the rams.

Like this: Like Loading...