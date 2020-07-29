News

Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Goje doles out gifts to constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has doled out financial support to his constituents to enable them fulfill their sallah obligations of Animal sacrifice.

The beneficiaries of the donations are orphans, underprivileged, elders, party leaders as well as traditional and religious leaders drawn from his Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Sen. Goje, represented by his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Adamu PA, announced that each of the beneficiaries will take various cash donations.

He added that the gesture was in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration in order to cushion their economic pangs.

He maintained that the gesture would also give his constituents a sense of belonging.

“As usual, this gesture today will no doubt put smiles on the faces of many families in Gombe Central Senatorial District to fulfil their religious ob­ligations,” he said.

He congratulated the bene­ficiaries in advance and urged them to imbibe the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir by extending the goodwill to all the people of the Constituency, adding that the lawmaker had been assisting his constituents in so many ways that includes educational assis­tance to youths and others that had given the youths a sense of belonging.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, APC Chairman of the party of Yamaltu Deba local government area, Alh. Sule Mailantarki thanked the Senator for his all-inclusive representation of his constituents. He added that the gesture will help them abundantly during and after the Sallah celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

State of the nation: Nigeria on ventilator under APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this and resign, because Nigeria cannot survive under him. PDP National Chairman, Prince […]
News

Buhari salutes Egbu over appointment as UK varsity VC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the appointment of Prof. Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom. According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, the President felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the […]
News

Kaduna civil servants to resume Monday

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Kaduna State Government has directed all its civil servants to report to work on Monday, July 20, 2020, after over three months at home.   The directive followed the invoking of the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, which quarantined all residents on March 26 and allowed workers to stay at home […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: