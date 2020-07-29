Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Goje doles out gifts to constituents

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has doled out financial support to his constituents to enable them fulfill their sallah obligations of Animal sacrifice.

The beneficiaries of the donations are orphans, underprivileged, elders, party leaders as well as traditional and religious leaders drawn from his Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Sen. Goje, represented by his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Adamu PA, announced that each of the beneficiaries will take various cash donations.

He added that the gesture was in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration in order to cushion their economic pangs.

He maintained that the gesture would also give his constituents a sense of belonging.

“As usual, this gesture today will no doubt put smiles on the faces of many families in Gombe Central Senatorial District to fulfil their religious ob­ligations,” he said.

He congratulated the bene­ficiaries in advance and urged them to imbibe the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir by extending the goodwill to all the people of the Constituency, adding that the lawmaker had been assisting his constituents in so many ways that includes educational assis­tance to youths and others that had given the youths a sense of belonging.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, APC Chairman of the party of Yamaltu Deba local government area, Alh. Sule Mailantarki thanked the Senator for his all-inclusive representation of his constituents. He added that the gesture will help them abundantly during and after the Sallah celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...