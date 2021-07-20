News Top Stories

Eid-el-Kabir; Soun advocates religious tolerance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has called on Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to embrace love, togetherness, brotherhood and forgiveness.

While charging the Muslim community to be selfless and patriotic in their endeavours, Oba Oyewumi called for spiritual re-birth and sober reflection, adding that the teachings of the holy Qur’an must be upheld in our daily activities.

 

In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi urged the political class to live up to expectations for the sake of nation growth and development.

 

He said: “As we mark yet another Eid-el-Kabir, I convey my warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah. “It is an opportunity to offer prayers for people at the country and its leadership. “Nigerians must embrace peace and harmony by shunning acts that are capable of polarizing the country.

 

“If we adhere to the teachings of the holy Qur’an and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), Nigeria will be prosperous. “I pray that Allah will grant us the grace to witness many more celebrations

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insurgency, others: FG c’ttee recommends personnel,equipment audit of military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…makes case for reserves, veterans A committee set up to undertake a holistic reform of the Ministry of Defence, as well as the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has come out with 70 recommendations, which implementation, it hoped, will substantially tame the growing insecurity in the country. Among the recommendations made by the Air Vice […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Crisis as 12 aspirants threaten to dump PDP

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

• Surrender to APGA, Obidigwe tells PDP, APC   There are strong indications that 12 gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may dump the party if the party fails to nominate a candidate from Anambra South Senatorial District.   But the duo of Senator Uche Ekwunife and Chief Obiora Okonkwo have dismissed the […]
News

Delta: Govt blasts Edo APC over Obaseki

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Government has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for accusing the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, and Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa of mobilising thugs to aid the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica