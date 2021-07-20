Eid-el-Kabir; Soun advocates religious tolerance

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has called on Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to embrace love, togetherness, brotherhood and forgiveness.

While charging the Muslim community to be selfless and patriotic in their endeavours, Oba Oyewumi called for spiritual re-birth and sober reflection, adding that the teachings of the holy Qur’an must be upheld in our daily activities.

In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi urged the political class to live up to expectations for the sake of nation growth and development.

He said: “As we mark yet another Eid-el-Kabir, I convey my warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah. “It is an opportunity to offer prayers for people at the country and its leadership. “Nigerians must embrace peace and harmony by shunning acts that are capable of polarizing the country.

“If we adhere to the teachings of the holy Qur’an and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), Nigeria will be prosperous. “I pray that Allah will grant us the grace to witness many more celebrations

