Eid-El-Maulud: Ayade asks Muslims to maintain peace

Clement James Calabar Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has congratulated Muslims in the state on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulid which symbolises the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammed. Ayade in statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, urged Muslim faithful in the state to be ambassadors of peace and tranquillity, urging them to emulate the great examples and legacies of the Holy Prophet. The governor emphasised on the need to live in peace and harmony with each other, irrespective of religious, ethnic and tribal differences, saying that this was the true essence of celebrating the birth of the Prophet

