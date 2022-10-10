Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Eid-El-Maulud: Fintiri urges Muslims to emulate virtues of Prophet Muhammad

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed (SAW), as the people celebrate this year’s Eid-el- Maulud. The governor called for increased love and more understanding among Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliations for a peaceful coexistence and the growth of the country. “I congratulate the Muslim Ummah, and I pray to Allah that this blessed day, in which our Prophet graced the whole world with his birth, will be a blessing to all humanity.” A statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the governor expressed optimism that the country would continue to develop and grow, display love and understanding not only among themselves but also to the government. “The Prophet was a man of peace and he shared the message of love and peace through the religion of Islam throughout his life time,” he said. Governor Fintiri urged Nigerians to emulate and imbibe the Prophet’s qualities to ensure the country’s continued growth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pharmacists endorse COVID-19 vaccines as safe

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has declared that given the scientific evidence available at its disposal as well as professional competences in the science and technology of vaccines formulation protocol, that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for Nigerians. They also regretted that even with the availability of funds and infrastructure, Nigeria cannot produce vaccines due […]
News

Restructuring‘ll rescue Nigeria from collapse – Usen

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Former Deputy Director and Head Corporate Affairs Department of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Anietie Usen has said that unless Nigeria is restructured the country will soon break up. Usen, the former Editor of the defunct Newswatch magazine, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo yesterday, Akwa Ibom State capital, during a chat with newsmen, saying […]
News Top Stories

Lawan: I’m not sitting on Senators’ defection letters

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has refuted media reports that he was sitting on letters submitted to him by Senators, who had concluded to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties.   According to a statement signed yesterday by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to the President of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica