Eid-El-Maulud: Fintiri urges Muslims to emulate virtues of Prophet Muhammad

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed (SAW), as the people celebrate this year’s Eid-el- Maulud. The governor called for increased love and more understanding among Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliations for a peaceful coexistence and the growth of the country. “I congratulate the Muslim Ummah, and I pray to Allah that this blessed day, in which our Prophet graced the whole world with his birth, will be a blessing to all humanity.” A statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the governor expressed optimism that the country would continue to develop and grow, display love and understanding not only among themselves but also to the government. “The Prophet was a man of peace and he shared the message of love and peace through the religion of Islam throughout his life time,” he said. Governor Fintiri urged Nigerians to emulate and imbibe the Prophet’s qualities to ensure the country’s continued growth.

