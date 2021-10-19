Eid-El Maulud: Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Govs, Wase, Ekweremadu preach peace

Our Correspondents As Muslim faithful mark this year’s Moulid an-Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW), President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; his deputy, Ahmed Idris; former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; yesterday urged Muslim to eschew violence and embrace brotherliness in order to sustain the current peaceful situation in the country.

In the same vein, Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello; his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed; Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also urged Muslim Ummah to reflect the unique conduct and lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad.

In their separate messages, the leaders urged Muslim faithful and by extension, Nigerians to see the occasion as a time for sober reflection in the country.

Specifically, Lawan said: “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.”

On his part, Gbajabiamila in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said though Nigeria was facing some challenges at the moment, he noted that with prayers and unity of purpose, the country shall overcome them.

For Bello, he said: “Indeed, from the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to his death should always serve as an inspiration to Muslim Ummah and his piety as a model for all of us.”

Commenting, Mohammed said in a statement signed by his Media and Publicity Adviser, Muktar Gidado, that the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has “brought about positive changes in the existence and relationship among the human race and other living things.”

In his message, Obaseki said: “The celebration is a time of deep reflection and soul-searching, especially with the challenges we currently face as a nation.”

Speaking also, Ugwuanyi urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, unity and progress of the country will be fully actualised.

Looking at its significance, Ekweremadu in his Eid-El-Maulud message issued in Abuja by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, said: “EidEl-Maulud calls for deep reflections on the values of peaceful co-existence, unity, and love for one’s neighbour.”

In a message, Wase said the birth of the Prophet ushered in a new dawn for humanity, urging citizens to rededicate themselves to promoting unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He said: “I believe that we will make faster progress towards the realisation of our shared vision of a strong, united and prosperous nation if our people imbibe the prophet’s lessons of peace, tolerance, honesty, selflessness, sincerity, justice, equity and peaceful co-existence with our neighbours.”

