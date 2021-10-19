News Top Stories

Eid-El Maulud: Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Govs, Wase, Ekweremadu preach peace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Our Correspondents As Muslim faithful mark this year’s Moulid an-Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW), President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; his deputy, Ahmed Idris; former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; yesterday urged Muslim to eschew violence and embrace brotherliness in order to sustain the current peaceful situation in the country.

 

In the same vein, Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello; his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed; Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also urged Muslim Ummah to reflect the unique conduct and lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad.

 

In their separate messages, the leaders urged Muslim faithful and by extension, Nigerians to see the occasion as a time for sober reflection in the country.

 

Specifically, Lawan said: “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.”

On his part, Gbajabiamila in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said though Nigeria was facing some challenges at the moment, he noted that with prayers and unity of purpose, the country shall overcome them.

 

For Bello, he said: “Indeed, from the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to his death should always serve as an inspiration to Muslim Ummah and his piety as a model for all of us.”

 

Commenting, Mohammed said in a statement signed by his Media and Publicity Adviser, Muktar Gidado, that the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has “brought about positive changes in the existence and relationship among the human race and other living things.”

 

In his message, Obaseki said: “The celebration is a time of deep reflection and soul-searching, especially with the challenges we currently face as a nation.”

 

Speaking also, Ugwuanyi urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, unity and progress of the country will be fully actualised.

 

Looking at its significance, Ekweremadu in his Eid-El-Maulud message issued in Abuja by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, said: “EidEl-Maulud calls for deep reflections on the values of peaceful co-existence, unity, and love for one’s neighbour.”

 

In a message, Wase said the birth of the Prophet ushered in a new dawn for humanity, urging citizens to rededicate themselves to promoting unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

 

He said: “I believe that we will make faster progress towards the realisation of our shared vision of a strong, united and prosperous nation if our people imbibe the prophet’s lessons of peace, tolerance, honesty, selflessness, sincerity, justice, equity and peaceful co-existence with our neighbours.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kill Bororo community leader in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The head of the Bororo community in Oro-Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Sheidu Madawaki, has reportedly been murdered by suspected gunmen. According to a family source, three gun-wielding men stormed the residence of the Bororo leader around 9:30pm on Sunday and shot him. “They were three in number; one of them […]
News

JUST IN: Trump leaves White House for last time as President

Posted on Author Reporter

*Only reporters present to see him off Accompanied by the first lady, Donald Trump is leaving the White House for the last time during his presidency. The Marine One helicopter is on the White House lawn to take him to Andrews Airforce Bases where he will board Airforce One, the presidential plane, which will take […]
News

Customs’ Border Operations makes 65 seizures worth N53m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD), Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, led by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), has made 65 seizures of different contrabands worth N53 million between October and November 2020. The new JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, stated this while briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the activities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica