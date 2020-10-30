News

Eid-el-Maulud: Okowa calls for prayer for Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Muslims to offer prayers for the peace, unity and progress of the country, as they join other faithful across the world yesterday to celebrate Eidel- Maulud, the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, urged Muslims to follow the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet by promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerian people. He also charged Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies and work towards building a better nation, saying that the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohhamed should renew the faith and bond of unity irrespective of the diversity. Okowa particularly urged Muslims and other religious groups in the country to embark on sustainable supplication for needed reforms for a better Nigeria.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims faithful, celebrating Eidel- Maulud in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world. I congratulate all our countrymen and women on this special day.

“As we celebrate, it is my hope and prayer that we imbibe the spiritual lessons in the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty, which if well practiced, will be for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“Let us remember to pray fervently for our nation to achieve greater unity and progress among our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin, and to promote greater commitment to peace, unity and stability of the nation. “It is my hope that this celebration will bring joy to all your homes, here in Delta, Nigeria and around the world.”

