Eid-el Maulud: PDP calls for national rebirth

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for national rebirth and end to corruption and oppression as Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud. The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerian leaders to reassure the people of the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence of country.

The party calls for to pray for God’s intervention to enable the nation overcome its current social, economic and security challenges. “Indeed, Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, offers us as a nation, an invaluable opportunity to reposition our value system in pursuit of national unity, equity and social justice,” PDP stated. It also called for “adherence to rule of law, respect for human rights, welfare of the people, transparency, accountability and prudence in governance while shunning all acts of corruption and oppression that provoke bitterness, restiveness and division among the people.”

The PDP urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud “to promote discourse and policies that will restore unity and calm frayed nerves particularly at this trying time in the history of the country. “Our party believes in the sense of brotherliness among Nigerians and urge that such should be promoted and guided jealously so as to ensure the stability and prosperity of our nation.

