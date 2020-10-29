News

Eid-el-Maulud: Shun all negative tendencies, President urges youths

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths to shun all negative tendencies as the nation joins others in the world to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud today. This came as he warned the people to strive hard to avert a second wave of coronavirus pandemic as the nation’s economy cannot withstand another round of lockdown. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President urged all citizens to use the Eidel- Maulud occasion to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness and generosity in all their undertakings.

In a message to Muslims commemorating the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) being marked as public holiday today, the President urged all citizens and the youth in particular, to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property. He also reiterated his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice. On COVID-19 pandemic, Buhari noted that the country has so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible. He, however, cautioned that Nigerians must not stretch their luck too far.

“Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” he said. The President, therefore, advised all citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands.

