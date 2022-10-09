Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu urges Muslims to imbibe virtues of Prophet Mohammed

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with Muslims faithful in Nigeria and around the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud Festival, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Rahman, urged Muslim faithful to extend love and goodness to one another and imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), which include tolerance, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and sacrifice.

The former governor of Lagos State also asked the Muslim Ummah and others to offer prayers for the country to overcome its present challenges.

Tinubu used the opportunity to reiterate his sympathy for victims of the recent flooding in Kogi, Edo and Nasarawa states. He urged the federal and the state governments concerned to take immediate efforts to mitigate the effects of the disaster and initiate measures to thwart future occurrence.

He said: “I felicitate and rejoice with Muslim in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion of Eid- Maulud.

“This festival offers yet another opportunity for all of us to reflect and spread love and goodness to one another. We must strive to imbibe those virtues Prophet Muhammed (SAW) is noted and adored for, among them love, forgiveness, sacrifice, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“While praying fervently for Nigeria to confront the challenges besetting her, we must also enjoin our Islamic Ummah to seek Allah’s intercession.

“I sympathize again with victims of recent flooding in Kogi, Edo and Nasarawa states and pray that Almighty Allah comfort them and their families.

“Governments at all levels must immediately extend relief materials to them, take efforts to mitigate the effects of the disaster and initiate measures against future occurrence. It is regrettable and hurtful to see hundreds of our people rendered homeless and forlorn with their properties, farmlands and other valuables lost to the floods.

“And as we go into another round of elections next year, let me also use this opportunity to seek prayers for a peaceful, hitch-free and successful election. We must elect only leaders committed and determined to make the required difference in our lives. Let us pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to continue to do their utmost for the country. I wish all Muslim faithful happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration.”

