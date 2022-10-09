News Top Stories

Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu urges Muslims to imbibe virtues of Prophet Mohammed

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with Muslims faithful in Nigeria and around the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud Festival, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Rahman, urged Muslim faithful to extend love and goodness to one another and imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), which include tolerance, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and sacrifice.

The former governor of Lagos State also asked the Muslim Ummah and others to offer prayers for the country to overcome its present challenges.

Tinubu used the opportunity to reiterate his sympathy for victims of the recent flooding in Kogi, Edo and Nasarawa states. He urged the federal and the state governments concerned to take immediate efforts to mitigate the effects of the disaster and initiate measures to thwart future occurrence.

He said: “I felicitate and rejoice with Muslim in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion of Eid- Maulud.

“This festival offers yet another opportunity for all of us to reflect and spread love and goodness to one another. We must strive to imbibe those virtues Prophet Muhammed (SAW) is noted and adored for, among them love, forgiveness, sacrifice, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“While praying fervently for Nigeria to confront the challenges besetting her, we must also enjoin our Islamic Ummah to seek Allah’s intercession.

“I sympathize again with victims of recent flooding in Kogi, Edo and Nasarawa states and pray that Almighty Allah comfort them and their families.

“Governments at all levels must immediately extend relief materials to them, take efforts to mitigate the effects of the disaster and initiate measures against future occurrence. It is regrettable and hurtful to see hundreds of our people rendered homeless and forlorn with their properties, farmlands and other valuables lost to the floods.

“And as we go into another round of elections next year, let me also use this opportunity to seek prayers for a peaceful, hitch-free and successful election. We must elect only leaders committed and determined to make the required difference in our lives. Let us pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to continue to do their utmost for the country. I wish all Muslim faithful happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Peer review needed to solve Nigeria’s challenges – Okowa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that the partnership between states and the Federal Government on peer review was needed to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country.   Okowa stated this yesterday when the Chairman and members of the Implementation Monitoring Committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) led by the Chairman […]
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Fight against terrorism no longer party affairs –Bashir Tofa

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Steve Uzoechi and Muhammad Kabir

..says eminent Nigerians should speak out •Terror against the North is terror against Nigerians –APC chieftain •Involve all in fight against menace –Cleric urges Buhari       Apparently worried by the worsening insecurity across the land, the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa has called on […]
News

Books on Abiola, June 12 annulment not authentic, says Aboderin

Posted on Author FLORA ONWUDIWE

Chief Abimbola Aboderin has said that the authors of different books written about the late M.K.O. Abiola and the annulment of June 12 were not as authentic as his own book titled, Democracy and the untold story of June 12. At a briefing held in Ikeja, Chief Aboderin told journalists that they were only four […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica