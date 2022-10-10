News

Eid-El-Maulud: Ugwuanyi greets Muslims

As Muslims commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance and perseverance reflective of the cherished virtues exemplified by the Prophet. In his goodwill message, Governor Ugwuanyi conveyed the felicitations of the government and the good people of Enugu State to the Muslim faithful. The governor, who beseeched God to shower His endless blessings on Muslims and Nigerians, stressed that the significance of the occasion is compelling and germane to the promotion and sustainability of the core values of the nation’s founding fathers, to wit: progress, unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians. Ugwuanyi, therefore, enjoined all Muslim faithful to devote the occasion to praying for a peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general election in the country.

 

