Eid-El-Maulud: Ugwuanyi greets Muslims

As Muslims commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance and perseverance reflective of the cherished virtues exemplified by the Prophet. In his goodwill message, Governor Ugwuanyi conveyed the felicitations of the government and the good people of Enugu State to the Muslim faithful. The governor, who beseeched God to shower His endless blessings on Muslims and Nigerians, stressed that the significance of the occasion is compelling and germane to the promotion and sustainability of the core values of the nation’s founding fathers, to wit: progress, unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians. Ugwuanyi, therefore, enjoined all Muslim faithful to devote the occasion to praying for a peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general election in the country.
Related Articles
Insecurity: FG establishes small arms control centre
As part of measures to check the escalating insecurity in the country, the Federal Government has approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, (NCCSALW). The disclosure was made in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mr. ZM […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Extortion: Hackers unleash virus on Nigerian computer users
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned Nigerians to be wary of a new rannsomware called IGVM. The agency described the malware attack as a fileencrypting ransomware infection that restricts access to data (documents, images, videos) by encrypting files with the “igvm” extension. According to the agency, the attackers attempt to extort […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SEC lobbies FG on tax exemption for corporate bonds
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is leading a campaign that will see to exempting corporate bonds from tax payment. Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda said this on Friday during a press briefing on the outcome of the second Capital Market Committee meeting in the year. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had announced […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)