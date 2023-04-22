News Top Stories

Eid: Miyetti Allah begs Nigerians against ethnic profiling, as Soludo sues for peace

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has warned against what it called blanket profiling of ethnic groups in the country, contending that such criminalisation does not make for peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians. The group further urged the government to ensure that perpetrators of insecurity in the country are made to face the full weight of the law. This is coming just as Anambra State Governor; Professor Charles Soludo is suing for peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnic backgrounds.

These charges were contained in separate messages marking Eid-el-Fitiri celebration by Soludo and the leader of Miyetti Allah SouthEast chapter, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki. According to Siddiki; “I wish to use this privilege to pray for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians. I also wish to pray for improved peace and understanding amongst our members who are genuinely engaged in the business of cattle rearing in the Eastern part of Nigeria and our host communities in the South East. “I implore the government, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.

“I plead for truthfulness, fairness and restraints in information management so as to avoid tendencies of unfair blanket criminalisation of any group of people. “This is as I maintain that criminals, wherever they are identified, should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the land. The safety of the citizens is the primary commitment of governments; it should be so in our country,” he said. Soludo’s message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Christian Oburime, wherein he congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of the 30-day fast, stressing that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

“He urged Muslims and other Nigerians to live in peace, love and harmony with one another as brothers and sisters, noted Oburime in the statement, adding that; “The governor encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the difficulties and economic hardship in the country but charged them to live in peace with one another and continually pray for the country. “While noting that Ramadan was a season of discipline and sacrifice, the governor urged them to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less privileged amongst them. “The holy month of Ramadan, no doubt, has drawn you closer to the Almighty Allah. The period was one characterized by discipline, humility and love for fellow men and women. I urge you not to depart from these noble principles. “Let these teachings of the holy month define your future relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens. I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the difficulties and economic challenges the country is currently facing.”

Our Reporters

