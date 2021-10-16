News

Eid-ul-Mawlid: FG declares Tuesday public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

As part of activities to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, the federal government has declared Tuesday, October 19, as Public Holiday. Eid-ul-Mawlid is to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement on Friday, by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Shuaib Belgore, It reads in part: “Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made this declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulates all Muslim faithful both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“He admonishes all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and per-severance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country. “Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa. “While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urges all Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: From 964 to 1,430, Nigeria records 48 percent daily count increase in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded a 48 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 infections confirmed within 24 hours. On Sunday, after three weeks of recording a minimum of 1,000 new positive samples daily, Nigeria’s single-day count had dropped to 964 new cases. But on Monday, there had been a 48 percent rise in this figure […]
News

5 Tips on Building a Career in Equestrian Sports by Saeed Rashed Bin Ghadayer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Saeed Rashed Bin Ghadayer, noted trainer and authority in the world of equestrian sports, believes that a successful career within equestrian sports is possible for those who are determined to achieve it. Here, Ghadayer shares 5 tips to building a fulfilling career in the world of equine sports. Be brave The world of equestrian sports […]
News

Lagos PDP suspends Doherty over anti-party activities

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday suspended its Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, from all activities of the party until further notice over alleged anti-party activities. It also appointed Waliu Hassan as the acting chairman of the party in the state. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the state’s Secretary of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica