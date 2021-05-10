News

Eidul-Fitr celebration: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Eidul-Fitr, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday 12, and Thursday 13 May, as public holidays.
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration, Monday, on behalf of the government.
In a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the minister called for prayers for the unity, peace, stability of the country during the Eidul-Fitr celebration.
While urging the public to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by Prophet Mohammed, the government further called on security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic in their determination to end the worsening insecurity in the country.
“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property. We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying.
The minister wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr celebration.

