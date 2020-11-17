Metro & Crime

Eight ABU students abducted in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eight students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, were abducted during an attack on motorists along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Sunday.
Many people were abducted in the incident that reportedly led to the deaths of two persons.
Police sources said that Kabiru Bala, vice-chancellor of ABU, reported the abduction of the students at the area command of the police in Zaria.
The students, from the department of French, were traveling to Lagos for a programme at the Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV), Badagry, when the suspected bandits struck.
“The vice-chancellor of ABU, Zaria, reported to the Zaria area command that eight students of the French Department were kidnapped,” the source said.
“The names of the students are: Okafor Chris, Ayuba Lois, John Elizabeth, Musa Precious, Asoji Faith, Badmus Jemimah, Emmanuel Simon and Aliyu Adamu.”
Two of the students were said to have been rescued by security personnel on Sunday.
The source said efforts were being made to rescue the remaining students in captivity, reports online newspaper, TheCable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ex-MACBAN boss to Ortom: Make case for River Benue seaport, not giving AK47s to citizens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Erstwhile National Coordinator of the Fulani Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, Alhaji Garus Gololo, Sunday advised Governor Samuel Ortom to continue to agitate for the dredging of River Benue in order to become a seaport rather than calling on the Federal Government to grant licenses to […]
Metro & Crime

CMUL consultant medical microbiologist, Coker, dies at 74

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A retired Consultant Medical Microbiologist, Prof. Olusegun Akitoye Coker, has died at the age of 74. Coker served as Head, Department of Medical Microbiology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on several occasions.     According to a statement issued on behalf of his mentees and signed by Prof. Wellington […]
Metro & Crime

Victim: Policemen Checked Our Phones, Collected N300,000 At Gunpoint

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

*Money later refunded to victims   A Nigerian has narrated how some policemen stopped him, his brother and mother along the road and compelled them at gunpoint to transfer N300, 000 to them.   The victim, Adebola, who took to his twitter handle, Adebola@educatedthurg, to complain, urged human right activists to intervene on his behalf. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: