Eight American cities to host The Celebrity Fish Tour USA

Featuring prominent Nigerian entertainers, a world-acclaimed tour is happening in eight American cities between this month of September and October.

Tagged: “The Celebrity Fish Tour USA”, the entertainment jamboree will see Comedian per excellence, Mr. Patrick, Okey Bakassi and Chipukeezy storming the cities of Atlanta, Tennessee, Dallas, Houston, New York, Maryland, Indianapolis and Chicago.

The Tour, which will feature both local and international entertainers and performers, will be a unique show, the first of its kind and a cocktail of live bands, artists performances, DJs and comedy that will delight fans in the USA.

The Celebrity Fish Tour will flag off in Atlanta on Saturday, September 18 at E hall, 1550 Beaver Ruin Rd Norcross, GA 30093; Tennessee show holds the next day at Best western plus

825 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217, while on September 24, the following weekend, it will be the turn of Dallas at 1931 east Centerville Rd Garland TX 75041 Hall A; the show will shake the city of Houston two days later on September 26 at 9371 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77063.

The city of Philadelphia will be agog for the Celebrity Fish Tour USA on October 1 at SA event center, 40 garret road upper Darby pa, while Maryland bubbles on October 3 at Viking center 15212 Dino drive, Burtonsville MD 20866. The people in Indianapolis will play host to the Tour on October 9 at Olas Villa 6450, 10th street Indianapolis IN 46214 with the grand finale holding in Chicago on October 10 at Michelle’s Ballroom 2800 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

According to the organisers, fans could get tickets for the Tour online through www.thecelebrityfish.com

Apart from comedians such as Okey Bakassi and Chipukeezy, other comedians on the line up include Chief Obi, MC Chaz Elenu, Ceey, MC Milarito, MC Bomaye, MC Ugolistic and Kaykay Buredi.

Musics will be supplied by Olu Maintain, Klevin Boj, Dreycoded, Donclef Ibo, Ache Sule, Vudumane, Levi, Maestro Bobby and Adaeze.

Like this: Like Loading...