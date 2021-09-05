Arts & Entertainments

Eight American cities to host The Celebrity Fish Tour USA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Featuring prominent Nigerian entertainers, a world-acclaimed tour is happening in eight American cities between this month of September and October.

Tagged: “The Celebrity Fish Tour USA”, the entertainment jamboree will see Comedian per excellence, Mr. Patrick, Okey Bakassi and Chipukeezy storming the cities of Atlanta, Tennessee, Dallas, Houston, New York, Maryland, Indianapolis and Chicago.

The Tour, which will feature both local and international entertainers and performers, will be a unique show, the first of its kind and a cocktail of live bands, artists performances, DJs and comedy that will delight fans in the USA.

The Celebrity Fish Tour will flag off in Atlanta on Saturday, September 18 at E hall, 1550 Beaver Ruin Rd Norcross, GA 30093; Tennessee show holds the next day at Best western plus
825 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217, while on September 24, the following weekend, it will be the turn of Dallas at 1931 east Centerville Rd Garland TX 75041 Hall A; the show will shake the city of Houston  two days later on September 26 at 9371 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77063.

The city of Philadelphia will be agog for the Celebrity Fish Tour USA on October 1 at SA event center, 40 garret road upper Darby pa, while Maryland bubbles on October 3 at Viking center 15212 Dino drive, Burtonsville MD 20866. The people in Indianapolis will play host to the Tour on October 9 at Olas Villa 6450, 10th street Indianapolis IN 46214 with the grand finale holding in Chicago on October 10 at Michelle’s Ballroom 2800 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

According to the organisers, fans could get tickets for the Tour online through www.thecelebrityfish.com

Apart from comedians such as Okey Bakassi and Chipukeezy, other comedians on the line up include Chief Obi, MC Chaz Elenu, Ceey, MC Milarito, MC Bomaye, MC Ugolistic and Kaykay Buredi.

Musics will be supplied by Olu Maintain, Klevin Boj, Dreycoded, Donclef Ibo,  Ache Sule, Vudumane, Levi, Maestro Bobby and Adaeze.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Next generation won’t have regards for the ‘gods’ –Pastor

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian Pastor has been left in utmost shock as he shares a photo of a boy sitting beside a deity, a onetime scary and supposedly sacred figure. The Pastor identified as Ab Isong on Facebook asserted that the next generation would not have respect for gods and deities that were dreaded years back. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Soyinka@ 87: Over 15 young leaders from 4 continents for WSICE Youth Assembly

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

For over a decade, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, WSICE has been a global networking and empowerment platform for like-minded scholars and intellectuals both young and old. This year, however, the WSICE, in its 13th year, has refocused its agenda strictly on discovering and grooming young intellectuals and change makers from around the world, […]
Arts & Entertainments

SAHEED OSUPA: It’s Wrong To Say Hip Hop Has Taken Over the Space Of Fuji Music

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

  A music legend by all standards with a career spanning close to 40 years and a catalogue of over 40 albums, Fuji music maestro, King Saheed Osupa, discusses with YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the state of Fuji music in Nigeria while reminiscing on the much publicised rift between him and his contemporaries.   How does […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica