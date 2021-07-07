Eight arraigned, remanded for UNILORIN student’s rape, murder

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin yesterday refused to grant bail to eight people alleged to have raped and murdered a 24-year-old University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi. The arraignment of the accused could not commence last Wednesday because of the inability of three of them to produce legal representation. The accused – Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin aka Jacklord, Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib aka Easy, Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed aka Rashworld, Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo aka Bashman and Akande Taiye Oladoja – were arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Yusuf.

The police had earlier said Omowumi, a 300 Level student of Agricultural Science Department, UNILORIN, was raped and murdered in her residence at Tanke area of the Ilorin metropolis on June 2, 2021. Omowumi, said to be living with her elder sister, hailed from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. The defendants were taken to court by the state government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021, on an 11-count charge bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

Three of the defendants, Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin aka Jacklord and Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, were said to have conspired among themselves “to rob Olajide Gloria Blessing Omowumi also known as ‘Wumi’ (now deceased) of her Samsung Galaxy A2 Core handset and carted away other items, including one black Acer Aspire, one Series laptop, one Samsung drive, one pink wireless mouse, one white handheld mini-sewing machine, one Infinix charger and one gold Wintouch tab while armed with offensive weapons including a black wooden pistol gun”.

The prosecution also accused five others of aiding and abetting the receipt of stolen items which include Samsung Galaxy A2 Core handset and some other computer gadgets being proceeds of armed robbery. The prosecution accused Abdulazeez Ismail, Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed and Abdulkarim Shuaib of stealing N116,000 from the GTB account of the deceased.

The eight accused, who were allowed to listen to the charges against them, pleaded not guilty to every count as it relates to each of them. Thereafter, the prosecution counsel, who is also the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, filed an application to call additional three witnesses, which was granted by the court. The seventh accused, who was charged with aiding and abetting and receiving property being product of armed robbery, also filed an application for bail, which was heard but was dismissed. The judge, Yusuf, adjourned the case till today for hearing. In dismissing the bail application of the seventh accused, the presiding judge said counsel to the defendant did not give satisfactory condition for acceding to his request. He said: “Generally, bail is at the discretion of the court but in this circumstance, the counsel failed to give satisfactory reasons to grant his request. I am not inclined to grant the request as the case in question borders on capital offence.”

