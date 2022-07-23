News

Eight arrested over beheading of Anambra lawmaker

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Eight persons suspected to be involved in the murder of the Anambra State lawmaker, who represented Aguata Constituency II, Okechukwu Okoye, have been arrested. The State Governor, Charles Soludo, disclosed this during a Holy Mass celebrated in honour of the lawmaker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Isuofia. Soludo pledged that his government will not rest until all the criminals involved in the gruesome murder of the lawmaker are brought to book.

He also expressed his solidarity to all the victims of criminality in the state, and reassured that every criminal will surely face justice While consoling the immediate family and members of the legislative arm, Soludo reiterated that justice must take its full course in the murder case, calling on communities in the state to intensify support for the government in its fight against criminality across the state by flushing out the bad eggs among them. “The gunmen came with their strange religion, but there is no relationship between light and darkness. Their gods drink blood, but ours doesn’t, that’s why we need to fight them together,” Soludo said. Cardinal Nominee and Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke presided over the mass celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Benue killings: Reprisals by military condemnable –Ozekhome

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, has condemned the reported reprisal attacks by the Nigerian Army on some communities in Benue State following the brutal killing of 11 soldiers by some bandits. He said the army was most unprofessional and insensate in bombarding many communities with mortal firepower because of the offence […]
News

Atiku rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007, says Bisi Akande

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah WITH AGENCY REPORTS

A former interim National Chairman and founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has explained that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar rejected the APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, as his presidential running mate in 2007. Akande, who was a former National Chairman of Action Congress (AC), stated that despite the nomination […]
News Top Stories

…as Kalu rejoices with Oyebanji, APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former governorof Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s election.   Commending the people of Ekiti State for voting the candidate of the APC, Kalu urged Oyebanji to consolidate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica