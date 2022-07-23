Eight arrested over beheading of Anambra lawmaker

Eight persons suspected to be involved in the murder of the Anambra State lawmaker, who represented Aguata Constituency II, Okechukwu Okoye, have been arrested. The State Governor, Charles Soludo, disclosed this during a Holy Mass celebrated in honour of the lawmaker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Isuofia. Soludo pledged that his government will not rest until all the criminals involved in the gruesome murder of the lawmaker are brought to book.

He also expressed his solidarity to all the victims of criminality in the state, and reassured that every criminal will surely face justice While consoling the immediate family and members of the legislative arm, Soludo reiterated that justice must take its full course in the murder case, calling on communities in the state to intensify support for the government in its fight against criminality across the state by flushing out the bad eggs among them. “The gunmen came with their strange religion, but there is no relationship between light and darkness. Their gods drink blood, but ours doesn’t, that’s why we need to fight them together,” Soludo said. Cardinal Nominee and Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke presided over the mass celebration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...