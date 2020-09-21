Metro & Crime

Eight burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

Eight people were burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus around Saapade bridge by Straight Gate College on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, who confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the accident occurred on Saturday night.

 

The sector commander explained that the accident occurred about 8.45pm and was caused by a tyre burst which resulted into the bus som-ersaulting before going into flames.

 

Umar added that 11 people were involved in the accident, comprising three male adults, one female adult, one child and six unidentified others.

 

He said: “The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus marked AAA 249 VX was tyre burst which led to loss of control then crash and it went into flames immediately.” Umar added that the FRSC operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service immediately for a joint rescue operation.

 

The sector commander said three injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention while the Health Department of Remo North Local Government Area was contacted for the burnt victims. Umar advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and ensure that their tyres are always in good conditions

