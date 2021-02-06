News Top Stories

Eight dead, 14 injured in ghastly auto crashes in Kaduna

At least, eight persons, including an infant yesterday died from two different motor accidents in Kaduna State. The accidents took place along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Two persons were confirmed died, and eight others sustained serious injuries in the road traffic crash along the Kaduna-Abuja Road. Security operatives tackling bandits along the route disclosed that, “the crash, which occurred this afternoon near Olam Farms, involved four vehicles, and was again caused by speeding and travelers driving in the opposite direction to oncoming traffic. “A resulting loss of control led to the multiple vehicular crash involving four vehicles which all veered dangerously off the road.”

Also along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road six persons died and six others sustained various degrees of injuries, when bandits running away from security agencies stormed the road and started shooting at travellers. Security agents along the axis reported that “bandits opened fire on commuters along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.”

According to the report, “the bandits, who were on the run from aggressive patrols in the Birnin Gwari general area, took to the highway around Ungwan Dangedda, and as they retreated, shot at several vehicles. “The driver of one commercial vehicle was hit, and lost control of the vehicle, which somersaulted several times before coming to a stop. The bandits then fled the location.” Rescue efforts revealed that six persons died on the spot from the crash including an unidentified infant. Also six others sustained injury.

