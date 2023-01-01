Eight dead, 22 injured in Ogun multiple road accidents 

Eight persons have died, while 22 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in two separate accidents in Ogun State on Sunday.

The first accident, which occurred along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, claimed one life while six others were injured.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists, said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number, EL 839 FST and a Toyota RAV 4 marked, 6172 DLA.

Akinbiyi said the vehicles had head on collision.

The second accident, according to the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Okpe said the accident occurred a few metres before GOFAMAINT on the highway.

According to her, a total of 25 persons, comprising of 17 male adults and eight female adults were involved in the accident.

