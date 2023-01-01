Metro & Crime

Eight dead, 22 injured in Ogun multiple road accidents 

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Eight persons have died, while 22 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in two separate accidents in Ogun State on Sunday.

The first accident, which occurred along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, claimed one life while six others were injured.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists, said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number, EL 839 FST and a Toyota RAV 4 marked, 6172 DLA.

Akinbiyi said the vehicles had head on collision.

The second accident, according to the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Okpe said the accident occurred a few metres before GOFAMAINT on the highway.

According to her, a total of 25 persons, comprising of 17 male adults and eight female adults were involved in the accident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Students, workers, others protest fuel, electricity price increment in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Students, workers, and civil society organisations, Tuesday stormed the major streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to express their displeasure over the hike in the price of petrol and increase of electricity tariff. The protesters, led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, who carried placards with […]
Metro & Crime

Three get death sentence for NYSC member’s kidnap, murder

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced three kidnappers to death for abducting and killing a 32-year-old lawyer. The victim, Sampson Worlu, was also a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Imo State when he was abducted and killed after his family had paid a ransom of […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyer petitions Lottery Commission over unpaid N186m winnings

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

…as NBC asks court to vacate ex-parte order against energy drink A Lagos lawyer, Victor Emerson, has petitioned the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), urging it to probe unpaid sports bet winnings of over N186 million involving his clients. In a petition dated February 24, 2021, he said his clients, Cephas Esemeka, Goodluck Solomon and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica