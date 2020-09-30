Metro & Crime

Eight die in Delta canoe accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eight people were feared dead in a passenger canoe accident in the early hours of yesterday at Omeluigboma, near Oko, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. Omeluigboma and Oko communities are situated by the bank of River Niger.

During the rainy season, the tributaries of the River Niger usually overflow, causing major flooding in the communities. The only means of transportation for the residents to connect other communities, including Asaba, Onitsha and environs, during the rainy season, is via canoes. Mr. Sylvanus Ejezie, who resides in Omeluigboma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a canoe capsized, while ferrying passengers, leading to the death of the eight passengers.

Ejezie, who is the chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, said divers in the community immediately swung into action but only recovered four bodies. According to him, the deceased included three women and a man. Ejezie said that the incident occurred when the canoe capsized in flood water, while transporting passengers from Omeluigboma to the Onitsha-Asaba Expressway.

He said: “We woke up this morning (yesterday) to see this unfortunate incident, which was caused by flood waters currently rising and getting turbulent due to the overflowing of the River Niger.

“We jumped into the river on a rescue mission, we recovered bodies of four passengers, while all efforts to find the remaining four were fruitless. “As I speak with you, we have lost hope. So, we are hoping that later in the day or Wednesday their bodies will float on water in order to be recovered.” Ejezie said that a rescue team from the community had been placed on standby to watch and comb everywhere for the missing bodies. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoye, confirmed the incident. She said: “Efforts were being made to recover the remaining bodies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AIG to officers: We must defeat kidnapping, cultism in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed has challenged officers and men of the zone, particularly those in Cross River State to work hard to defeat kidnappings and other crimes in the state. Ahmed, who gave the challenge while decorating 33 officers of the zone at the Zone 6 Headquarters in […]
Metro & Crime

Bongo musician, Ababanna, held for alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A popular musician in Owerri, Uba Obinna Agbaso, whose stage name is ‘Ababanna,’ is currently cooling off in a police division at Agbala in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State. The muscian was arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl. Ababanna, who allegedly serially defiled the underaged girl, was said to have forcibly […]
Metro & Crime

28 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI At least, 28 worshippers of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday died when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.   New Telegraph gathered that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: