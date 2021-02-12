Eight Ebonyi varsity students slump in exam hall

At least, eight students yesterday slumped at the permanent site of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state during a stampede. The stampede occurred as students rushed to access the school’s ICT centre slated as examination hall to sit for an exam. Some students sustained varying degrees of injury during the stampede. The university, it was learnt, adopted Computer-Based Test (CBT) for some General Studies (GST) courses. It was also learnt that all the students from the four campuses of the university were told to come to the ICT centre for the exam.

A source said the hall where the examination was to be taken was too small for the crowd of students. “There was poor planning for the exams. The hall had just about 500 computers and the students to sit for the exams were over 1,000,” the source said. It added that the university administration should have staggered the exams so that the hall would not be crowded. “Today’s exams have again exposed the sorry state of our state university.

Many students did not take part in the examination and only 15.per cent of EBSU students sat for the exam. “Knowing fully well that a one room apartment, being paraded as an ICT centre, cannot accommodate all the students of the institution to sit for GST 101 and 102. “They should’ve typed these exams and made photocopies so as to get to all the students but didn’t because they paraded today’s exam to be a computer-based one.

"About 4.15, the invigilators came out to announce that the exam, which has gone midway, has been cancelled," the source said. Reacting, the Students Union President, Abanni Samson, described the incident as avoidable. He said: "As leaders and firstly students, the SUG shares in the pains of all EBSU students and on this note we assure everyone that never again will EBSU students under our leadership be made to go through such horror in the name of writing any exam

