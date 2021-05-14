Metro & Crime

Eight indigent patients get free hernia surgeries in Ogun

At least eight indigent patients, suffering from hernia, have benefitted from free surgeries sponsored by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Adunbarin Family Circle Foundation, in Ogun State. Through the initiative of the NGO, the patients, including children, also got free treatment at a private hospital in Abeokuta, the state capital. One of the beneficiaries, Olopade Tobi, described the surgery as a life saver. He said: “I have been in and out of hospitals for the past one year. I have gone through a lot of pains, especially in my abdomen.” For Olopade, a 14-year-old primary six pupil, the problem had caused him great pain and difficulty in coping with his education and managing his health condition.

He said: “I usually have pains in my stomach and any time I am experiencing the pains I won’t be able to go to school or do anything.” Another beneficiary, Adetola Oluseye, said he discovered he had hernia two years ago and since then he had been going from one hospital to another.

He said: “I discovered that I have hernia two years ago when started experiencing abdominal pains.” Oluseye disclosed that he had spent a fortune on treatment. He added: “The sickness often prevented me from going to work or doing some other things, but I know that after the surgery my health will be restored.” The Vice President of the foundation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oluyi, said the NGO embarked on the free medical surgery to save the less-privileged from dying from common ailments.

Oluyi added that the foundation had visited hospitals in Ekiti, Osun and Ondo states to pay medi-cal bills of indigent patients. He said: “We have also been going from one hospital to another to help the less-privileged. “At the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ekiti State, we paid the hospital bills of 20 patients. At the Ladoke Akintola University Hospital in Osogbo, Osun State, we took care of the hospital bills of 10 patients. And at the State Specialist Hospital in Akure, Ondo State, we took care of the hospital bills of 15 patients. “We don’t know the patients; we have never met anyone of them before. And that is how we have been doing wherever we go. We usually work with the management of the hospitals.”

